Single "Hamilton" tickets on sale Saturday at Overture Center

Single tickets for a highly anticipated Broadway show go on sale at the Overture Center on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Tickets for "Hamilton" will be available at 8:00 a.m. in-person at the Overture Center and online at overture.org by 10 a.m. There will be no phone sales that day. Due to demand, group sales will not be available for "Hamilton."

According to the Overture Center for the Arts, there will be a large number of people trying to obtain tickets during the show's run from Nov. 19 through Dec. 8.

If people are purchasing tickets in-person, they will need to get in a line at the Henry Street Entrance. Patrons will be given a number when they enter and must remain at the Overture Center to guarantee their place in line. Only those with a number will be allowed to purchase tickets.

Overture officials said bags will be checked by security and people will proceed inside and wait for their number to be called.

All orders require a photo ID and tickets can be purchased by cash or credit card. Prices range from $99 to $234. A select number of $340 tickets are available.

Officials said there is an eight-ticket limit per household. There may be more seats available for sale closer to performance dates for "Hamilton."

They warn people to be wary of secondary ticket sites. Overture Center cannot guarantee tickets are valid and people could be denied admission to the performance.

If you miss out on a chance to purchase tickets, there will be a lottery for forty $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.