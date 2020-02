Every year they help more than 8,000 people in south-central Wisconsin get the treatment they need to battle addiction, mental illness and homelessness. President and CEO of Tellurian, Kevin Florek, is in the WMTV Studio to talk about a fun, new way you can help their mission.

The Tellurian "Not a Gala," is set for Saturday, February 22 at 5 p.m. For more information about the event, CLICK HERE.