Happy Birthday Brett Favre! Packer legend turns 50 today

Packers legend Brett Favre is celebrating his 50th birthday Thursday.

Brett Lorenzo Favre was born on Oct. 10., 1969 in Gulfport, Mississippi.

As quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, Favre broke all major NFL career passing records.

Favre kicked his football career off as a student at the University of Southern Mississippi. He was then drafted by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons – and was suddenly traded to the Packers a year later, after a falling out with the Falcon’s coaching staff.

Favre played as the Packers QB for over 15 years, until retiring in 2007.

