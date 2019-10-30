‘Happy birthday Beth!’ Dog the Bounty Hunter pays tribute to late wife

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman took a few moments to remember his late wife Beth Chapman on social media on the day that would have been her 52nd birthday.

Chapman posted a video of clips of Beth from their most recent reality TV show, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” on Instagram Tuesday, Oct. 29. “There will never be another like you,” he wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday Beth! We [love] you!”

A few hours later, he reposted a picture of him and Beth, which she had captioned, “Sooooo in love with this guy!”