Harbor Freight donating personal protective equipment to front line hospitals

The owner and founder of Harbor Freight Tools announced Sunday afternoon the company will be donating personal protection equipment to hospitals with 24 hour emergency rooms in communities where their stores are located.

According to company officials, after hearing about the severe shortage of protective gear for hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders due to COVID-19, they decided to help out.

Officials say they have decided to donate their entire supply of the personal protective equipment items to front line hospitals with 24 hour emergency rooms in the communities served by their stores.

Those items include the following:

-N95 Masks

-Face Shields

-5 and 7 mil Nitrile Gloves

If you work at a hospital with a 24 hour emergency room in need of these items, please ask the office in charge of procurement at your hospital to visit this URL https://t.co/JgPQ0GIOxh so they can provide us with the information we’ll need to determine if we can make a donation. pic.twitter.com/RJUOW5z2c8 — Harbor Freight Tools (@HarborFreight) March 22, 2020

Anyone who works at a hospital with a 24 hour emergency room that is in need of those items is asked to have the office in charge of getting supplies and materials to fill out this form so the company can determine if they're able to make a donation.

However, if you're not with a hospital, but would still like to tell the company of the location with a 24 hour emergency room which may need help, you're asked to send an e-mail to this address .

In the e-mail, you're asked to list the hospital's city and state in the subject line.

Anyone wanting to let Harbor Freight is asked to not stop in at a local store, and to instead send requests electronically.

A voucher will be sent by e-mail to hospitals Harbor Freight can help once supplies are available for pick up at their local store.

Harbor Freight says although they can't fill everyone's needs, they will donate everything they have.

Harbor Freight is located in the following Wisconsin cities:

Oshkosh

Grand Chute

Sheboygan

Madison

Waukesha

Stevens Point

Green Bay

West Allis

Saint Francis

Janesville

Rothschild

Racine

Marinette

La Crosse

Eau Claire

Rice Lake