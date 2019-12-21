Harlem Globetrotters push the limit with new 2020 world tour

The “Pushing the Limits” tour stops in Madison on Dec. 30, 2019 at the Alliant Energy Center.

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Madison at Alliant Energy Center on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Globetrotters’ fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game and a glow in the dark performance.

The Hall of Fame team’s 94th consecutive year will feature over 280 games through April in North America.

New to this year’s tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate their fans by introducing “The Fifth Quarter,” a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal.

Tickets are now on sale at here.

