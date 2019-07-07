Harlem woman, nation’s oldest living person, celebrates 114th birthday

Mrs. Alelia Murphy is Harlem’s favorite supercentenarian

A New York City woman is celebrating a very special birthday this year, as she is now the oldest living person in the United States. (Source: WPIX/CNN)

She turned 114 years young on July 6, becoming the oldest living person in the entire country.

Loved ones and members of the Harlem community saluted her at a birthday party.

She waved with her lace gloved hands as she entered the room sporting a tiara and a sash over her finest dress.

On the menu: Gold cupcakes and a meal of southern comfort food – her favorite.

“She is the glue that holds this family together,” said Murphy’s granddaughter Nefer Nekhet.

Murphy was born into a family of 12 children in North Carolina. She moved to Harlem because she wanted to be a part of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s.

She lost her husband early, a widow since 1953. She raised her two kids on her own and became a respected member of the community

“We ask her, ‘Grandma, you been here for a very long time,’” Nekhet explained. “And she said, ‘I'm here because you all don’t know how to live. I'm here to teach you all how to live and things to do.’”

Relatives say remarkably, she has no ailments. She is aware of the honor of being the oldest American.

