Harley-Davidson restarts US production, faces 'new normal '

Harley-Davidson Inc. is resuming production at its U.S. manufacturing plants after suspending production for about two months.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle company shut down production in March after an employee at its factory in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Harley-Davidson also saw motorcycle sales drop in the economic fallout from COVID-19.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Wisconsin factory where the worker tested positive for the coronavirus is expected to return to full staffing after Memorial Day weekend.

The engine and drivetrain facility employs about 1,000 people. Harley-Davidson says it has begun a planned phased approach to resuming production in its facilities.

