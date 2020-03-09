Harry, Meghan do their last royal job at Commonwealth event

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will make their final appearance as senior royals when they appear with Queen Elizabeth II at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

The televised event Monday will mark the last time they will work alongside the entire Windsor clan before flying off into self-imposed exile in North America.

The separation will be marked in protocol: Harry and Megan will be ushered to their seats rather than waiting for the monarch’s arrival and walking through the church with her as the other senior roles will do.

