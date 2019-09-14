Harvest Moon visible on Friday the 13th

The full Harvest Moon shone over Wisconsin fora few nights in a row, starting on Friday the 13th. The last Harvest Moon on Friday the 13th was back in 2000, and the next one will not be until 2049.

The Harvest Moon is always the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, which marks the end of summer and the beginning of fall. In 2019, the equinox falls on Monday, Sept. 23.

Saturday evening, the UW Arboretum and UW Space Place held nature walks through the Arboretum and set up telescopes to give people a closer look at the moon.

Astronomers told me the Harvest Moon is similar to other full moons, but its orbit gives it some different properties.

"The observable effect is we have a series of nights when we have a bright moon in the sky relatively early, so last night, Friday night, we had a really nice bright full moon and tonight when the moon rises, we'll have it," said UW Space Place Director Jim Lattis.

Lattis also said there is a little bit of a legend behind the name.

"I'll call it a mythology, a tradition that those moonlit evenings that I'm talking about made it possible for agricultural workers to stay longer in the fields and get the harvest in before the first frost," Lattis said.

Brittingham Boats also helped people check out the full moon at their Full Moon Paddle Saturday night, renting out boats to get people out on the water.

Brittingham hosts a Full Moon Paddle at almost every full moon paddle, but Saturday's was their last of the season before they close. General Manager Stephan Reinke said they usually see between 200 to 300 people at these events.

"We have this beautiful space on the water and just being out at night, being able to see the Capitol from Monona Bay, it's just beautiful," Reinke said.

If you missed the Harvest Moon, October's Hunter's Moon will have some of the same characteristics. That moon will fall on Oct. 13.