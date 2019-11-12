Hate-speech filled Instagram account raises concerns at Madison West High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- An Instagram account encouraging hate speech is no longer active, but it continues to raise concerns within the Madison West High School community.
The Instagram page came to the attention of high school officials on Friday after alumni, families, and students have seen the page or shared screenshots.
According to Madison West High School Principal Karen Boran, they immediately investigated and collaborated with School Resource Officer Justin Creech.
The Instagram account was called, “madisonwestwhites.” It’s description stated in part, “A group of west high students (sic) that want to make west great again by creating socialital(sic) segregation.”
Boran said the investigation revealed the page was not created by a group of West High Students, as the page stated, and it was isolated in scope.
“The beliefs and images on this page were hateful, go against everything we believe and are contrary to the environment we create together every day at West,” said Boran. “It is heartbreaking to see our school connected with these vile images and comments on social media.”
Boran is asking people not to continue sharing the page to avoid perpetuating the harm it causes.
While the page has been removed, Boran said it is a symptom of a prejudice that does not disappear when a page does.
On Monday, discussions and resources were available about hate speech, bias and bigotry at school.
The Instagram page comes a week after a Madison West security guard returned to work Marlon Anderson was fired after a black student used a racial slur against him, and he repeated the word when he told the teen not to use it in late October.
Below is a letter sent home to parents on Saturday on the incident:
”Dear West community, students and families,
You may be aware of an Instagram page created this week filled with hate speech. This came to our attention on Friday morning. While the page has been taken down, many alumni, families and students have seen or shared screen shots of the page and are rightfully concerned.
“On Friday morning, we immediately began an investigation, including consultation and collaboration with School Resource Officer Creech. We are now taking all appropriate steps with those involved.
"I want to emphasize that, contrary to information circulating on social media, this was not created by “a group of West High Students” (as the page stated). Our investigation indicates that this was much more isolated in scope. The beliefs and images on this page were hateful, go against everything we believe and are contrary to the environment we create together every day at West. It is heartbreaking to see our school connected with these vile images and comments on social media.
”I want you to know that we are aware and are working with district staff and MPD to ensure all appropriate actions are taken. I would also ask that, as a community, we work together to avoid perpetuating the harm caused by this page by not continuing to share it.
”I also want to acknowledge that, while the page was removed from Instagram, we know that one hate-filled page is only a symptom of a deep and deadly prejudice that doesn’t disappear when an Instagram page does. We know we need to continually combat bigotry for the safety of every single person in our community.
”On Monday, we plan to have discussions and resources available about hate speech, bias and bigotry. I am including links to some of these resources below.”
Regards,
Karen Boran
Principal. West High School
Southern Poverty Law Center: Hate and Extremism
Teaching Tolerance - Guide for Responding Hate Speech for Schools
Combating Hate Speech - A Quick Parent Guide from Connectsafely.org click here for the full guide
Childrensalliance.org: Talking about racism and bias: resources for parents and caregivers
Family Online Safety Institute: Talking to your family about hate speech online