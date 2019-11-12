Hate-speech filled Instagram account raises concerns at Madison West High School

An Instagram account encouraging hate speech is no longer active, but it continues to raise concerns within the Madison West High School community.

The Instagram page came to the attention of high school officials on Friday after alumni, families, and students have seen the page or shared screenshots.

According to Madison West High School Principal Karen Boran, they immediately investigated and collaborated with School Resource Officer Justin Creech.

The Instagram account was called, “madisonwestwhites.” It’s description stated in part, “A group of west high students (sic) that want to make west great again by creating socialital(sic) segregation.”

Boran said the investigation revealed the page was not created by a group of West High Students, as the page stated, and it was isolated in scope.

“The beliefs and images on this page were hateful, go against everything we believe and are contrary to the environment we create together every day at West,” said Boran. “It is heartbreaking to see our school connected with these vile images and comments on social media.”

Boran is asking people not to continue sharing the page to avoid perpetuating the harm it causes.

While the page has been removed, Boran said it is a symptom of a prejudice that does not disappear when a page does.

On Monday, discussions and resources were available about hate speech, bias and bigotry at school.

The Instagram page comes a week after a Madison West security guard returned to work Marlon Anderson was fired after a black student used a racial slur against him, and he repeated the word when he told the teen not to use it in late October.

Below is a letter sent home to parents on Saturday on the incident:

