Hazel Green man trapped in vehicle for hours after Lafayette Co. crash

A 21-year-old man was trapped in his vehicle for hours after a rollover crash in Benton Township on Tuesday, according to the LaFayette County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found Zachary Kitelinger around 7:40 a.m. along Co. Highway W. Investigators say he lost control of his 2003 Dodge vehicle and it went off the road before rolling several times. Because of the wreck, he couldn't get out of the vehicle.

After rescue crews were able to free him, the Hazel Green man was taken to Mercy Hospital, in Dubuque, Iowa, where he was treated and released, the Sheriff's Office said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office said his vehicle suffered severe damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the wreck.