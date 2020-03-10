‘He didn’t want him to die’: Valdez retrial enters day three

Tuesday marks day three of the retrial for Austin Valdez, the Iowa County man accused of killing his step-father.

Officials say Valdez shot his step father, Robin Reeson, in March 2018. An initial trial for first degree reckless homicide charges ended in mistrial. Valdez is now on trial for first degree intentional homicide.

NBC15 crews were in the courtroom on Tuesday, hearing firsthand accounts from Valdez’s late mother, Melanie Reeson. Multiple interrogation videos from 2018 were displayed as evidence in the case, as Reeson explained what led up to Robin Reeson’s death.

“He didn’t want him to die, he was just trying to stop him,” Melanie Reeson said of Valdez.

Valdez argues he shot Robin Reeson as a form of self-defense, after a drunken Reeson came at Valdez and his mother.

Interrogation video of Melanie Reeson corroborated this, explaining her husband “turned” after a night out drinking.

“I never thought he would kill us, but I knew he could do harm,” Reeson told law enforcement in 2018. “And being so out of it, I was thinking to myself, ‘He’s going to kill Austin.’”

According to Reeson, Valdez kept a loaded gun in his bedroom.

“I don’t think if [Robin Reeson] knew [Valdez] had a gun he would have perused him,” she said. “[Robin Reeson] would have told him, ‘You aim that at me, you better kill me, because I’ll kill you.’”

The jury also heard from Melanie Reeson’s father, Edward Nelson, who said this wasn’t the first time Valdez argued with his stepfather.

“Austin said to me, ‘If he ever touches me again, I’ll shoot him,’” Nelson told the prosecution. “It sounded to me like he was serious.”

Valdez himself showed little emotion in the courtroom, never addressing the court publicly.

The trial is set to wrap later this week, with a verdict expected by Friday.

