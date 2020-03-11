‘He was coming at me’: Valdez takes the stand in murder trial

A turn of events on the fourth day of Austin Valdez’s retrial, as Valdez himself took the stand a day earlier than planned. Valdez chronicled his relationship with stepfather Robin Reeson, and explained the moments leading up to his death.

“He was coming at me, man. So I had made my decision to stand my ground,” Valdez said while testifying. “And I had no chance of turning around. So I slid my hand backwards towards the hammer on the gun. So I just kind of swung the gun over and pulled the trigger.”

Valdez is accused of shooting and killing Robin Reeson in March 2018. This marks Valdez’s second trial in the case. A first trial, where he faced first degree reckless homicide charges, ended in a mistrial. Valdez now faces first degree intentional homicide charges.

While speaking on the stand, Valdez stated that he believed Reeson would physically harm both him and his mother, after Reeson came home drunk.

Valdez says Reeson had a history of making violent threats, most recently one week before his death.

“If someone ever pulled a weapon on him, or a gun, that they better kill him. Because if they don’t, he would take it away from them and use it against them,” Valdez said.

The jury also heard from Valdez’s former stepfather William Hamilton, who told the prosecution he sleeps with a loaded gun in his bedroom, and taught Austin to do the same thing.

Meantime, the state called multiple witnesses to the stand who say Robin Reeson was acting soundly in the hours leading up to his death.

“[Reeson] was laughing, sitting on this bar stool, laughing and talking to us,” Danielle Foss of Ridgeway told the prosecution.

On Wednesday, Valdez only gave the first part of his testimony. He’s expected to take the stand again on the fifth day of his retrial.

NBC15 News will be in Iowa County, bringing you the latest developments in the case.

