Head coaches for Badgers, Ducks speak ahead of big game on Wednesday

Head coaches for the Badgers and the Ducks spoke ahead of Wednesday’s big game in the Rose Bowl.

Paul Chryst and Mario Christobal held their last press conference before the two teams meet on the field.

Badgers head coach Paul Chryst was asked by NBC15 Sports’ George Balekji if the distractions bothered his team at all, and if Chryst thinks his team is ready to go.

"Like Oregon, we came out Christmas Day and we have a mix of everything here. But I have appreciated the way the guys have prepared. And you need to prepare but it hasn't been hard. When you get to prepare for this game with a team like Oregon - not to say the game's going to be easy, but the preparation and the motivation - that's not a challenge,” Chryst said.

One thing fans have loved about the team this season is the brotherhood all these players share. But for John and Leo Chenal, it's literal.

John is a sophomore fullback, while Leo is a freshman linebacker. And for the duo from Grantsburg, it still feels too good to be true.

“I never thought we would be here in this moment,” says Leo. “You know we watch this kind of stuff on TV and you know, coming from a small town, you know it's surreal. I'm just really grateful we both really thank god for it for all the opportunity we've gotten."

"I mean it's just a whole different experience - it's really an honor,” says John. “I know Leo feels the same way I do. I have his back, he has my back. It's just that kind of security, and that it's just that it makes it that much more, just that much more fun of a game to have like sharing that experience with your brother. I really don't think there's anything like it."

Both know they'll have their hands full as Oregon is just as physical as Wisconsin on both sides of the ball. But going against each other every day in practice, they know they'll be ready.

