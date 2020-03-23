Health Dept.: Community spread likely in Rock Co.

Rock Co. health officials believe community spread is responsible for the county’s latest confirmed case of COVID-19.

The county’s Public Health Department reported its third case Monday, noting that the individual had no known contact with an infected person nor did they travel to a location where known community spread is already happening.

No information about the individual was released.

Health officials also took the opportunity to urge people to stay home whenever they can, especially if they are sick, and remind younger people that, even if they are not experiencing symptoms, they could be infectious.

