Heat becomes huge health risk in downtown Madison

With the heat in mind, the loss of power also meant the loss of air conditioning due to the explosion and fires at two substations in downtown Madison Friday.

The issue became a huge health risk throughout the day.

To keep cool, the Red Cross opened a water station at the Alliant Energy Center at around 5 p.m. through the east lobby doors. A representative expects the station to remain open until Saturday morning in an effort to make sure people stay away from the heat.

The Red Cross also set up shop at the Kohl Center earlier Friday to help those without power. Teams handed out water and snacks in the afternoon.

Those brave enough to head out in the heat stayed close to the shaded areas on State Street. Some families were able to stay cool at the Madison Public Library.

Some headed over to the library to escape the warm temperatures and grab an ice cold drink.

"On a day like this it's crucial because you can become overheated. Heat exhaustion is prevalent, I think we're all vulnerable . The elderly with children and those with disabilities and those compromised with health complications are very vulnerable," Barbara Parisi, a disaster and mental health worker of the Wisconsin Red Cross Chapter said.

Health officials are urging people out in the hot weather to drink a lot of water. Stay out of the sun, if you have pets you can bring them to the Dane County Humane Society until Friday night.