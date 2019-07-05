Health advocates crack down on E-cigs

Nine years after Wisconsin adopted the 'smoke free air law,' health advocates are now turning their attention to e-cigs.

Federal and state health experts agree vaping among teens is growing. From 2014 to 2018, the food and drug administration said teenage e-cigarette use skyrocketed 154 percent.

Calvin Sorchy works at “Smokes on State” in Sun Prairie and said e-cigs may not be the healthiest option, but it's still a better alternative to cigarettes.

"The best thing is when customers come in, and they're legit like ‘I need to get off cigarettes, it’s killing me’, " Sorchy said.

He explained there’s electronic cigs, vape mods and a wall of different flavors to choose from.

Sorchy made the switch from cigarettes to vaping years ago and he said his health improved tremendously.

"I'm not hacking stuff up every morning. When I go up a flight of stairs, I'm not wheezing,” he said. “Overall your health just gets better. I used to get sick a lot with bronchitis, but I don't anymore."

He said getting people to switch from cigarettes to e-cigarettes is the best part of his job.

“I'm no hero, but knowing someone's overall health is better since they got off cigarettes, it's legit," he said.

However, some health experts explained vaping isn't as healthy as many claim and it’s attracting the wrong crowd.

"The problem is these products are not harmless. Kids were not expecting to get addicted. There's nicotine in these products that's the addictive component in a traditional cigarrette," Sara Sahli, Wisconsin Government Relations Director at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network said.

She explained the flashy colors and bold candy flavors is what attracts youth to e-cigs the most.

"There are dangerous chemicals in these. There could be some oral issues and definitely brain development is an issue for kids,” she said. “We should encourage parents to discourage e-cigarettes the same as they would a regular cigarette.”

Public health advocates also want to raise the sale age of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years old. They also want to enact a strong excise tax on e-cig products that is comparable to Wisconsin’s current cigarette and other tobacco products tax.

