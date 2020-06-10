Health care workers redirect COVID-19 community donations to those in need

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital has raised nearly $5,000 through it’s “virtual food drive” since asking members of the community to instead give back to those who are out of work and in need of food due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the hospital, health care workers were inspired by the work of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and wanted to redirect the generous contributions to the hospital to those who need it most.

“We value the health and well-being of every member of our community,” says SSM Health Regional Chief Nursing Officer Veronica Scott-Fulton in a release. “We understand that people can’t be healthy when they are hungry, so this was one way to help our community while also saying thank you for all of the donations we’ve received during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Community donations in response to COVID-19 continue to grow at the hospital. According to St. Mary’s, more than 43,000 piece of PPE, 4,700 meals, 12,400 snacks, 620 gift cards/Bucky Books and financial contributions to the Emergency Response Fund have been donated.

Click here to learn more.