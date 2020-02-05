Health committee to take input on GOP sex assault kit bill`

Wisconsin legislators are set to take public comments on a new Republican bill designed to prevent a backlog of untested sexual assault kits.

The proposal has deepened the rift between Republicans and Democrats. In addition to kit submission protocols, the bill mandates police notify immigration authorities of anyone in the country illegally arrested for sexual assault and allows student victims to enter school choice programs.

Both provisions are non-starters for Democrats. The Assembly Health Committee is set to hold a public hearing on the bill Wednesday.

