Health dept.: Dane Co. coronavirus patient not a UW student, wasn't on campus

The Madison and Dane Co. Public Health Department released new information about the Dane County patient who contracted coronavirus, in hopes of offering reassurances to University of Wisconsin community.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the agency confirmed that the individual was not a UW student nor have they been on the campus except for when they were taken to the hospital to be examined.

Health officials have not released the patient's name, age, or where they live. They say the person is in good condition and was taken to their home in Dane Co., where they will remain until they are clear of the virus.

The individual had recently returned from a trip to Beijing, China, where doctors believe the person contracted the virus.

The agency reminded the community that their chances of being infected "remains low" and that any one who may be at risk will be contacted.