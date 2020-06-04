Health officials discourage "mask shaming"

As more businesses reopen, seeing people wearing masks in public has become a new normal but health officials say you shouldn’t judge someone for not wearing one.

Both local and national health leaders recommend you wear a mask or face covering in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many businesses are now requiring customers to wear face coverings as part of new safety measures in place. A recent study conducted by research group Lucid surveyed 1,500 people.

It found that more than half of respondents said they look down on people in public who aren't wearing a mask, or who aren't practicing social distancing.

"Some people do not feel safe wearing a mask covering because of fear of discrimination or they are not able to because of a medical concern,” said DHS Secretary Designee Andrea Palm. Palm says it is important not to judge each other for not wearing or for wearing a mask. Health officials say while recommended. It’s important to remember that wearing a mask does not replace physical distancing.