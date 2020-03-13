Health officials offer ways to skip face-to-face doctor visit

Two of Southern Wisconsin’s largest health systems are offering ways for patients to skip face-to-face doctor visits.

Beginning March 14, SSM Health is offering a free virtual evaluation for anyone who is concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of, or may have been exposed to Coronavirus.

The evaluation begins with a series of questions and then a patient will be connected with an SSM Health Medical Group provider to review a care plan, according to a release. For information click here

UW Health officials say patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to consider telehealth or Care Anywhere .

“The idea for using telemedicine is to be able to provide them the care that they need without exposing them to any physical risks. For many routine visits or check-in type of concerns that patients may raise, telemedicine is a wonderful option to do that,” Dr. Nasia Safdar, the medical director for infection prevention UW Health, said.

UW Health telemedicine allows physicians to use live interactive video, share diagnostic images or vitals. Health professionals said patients experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms can use Care Anywhere video visits with doctors.

Patients can also call the hotline 608-720-5300 or use MyChart messaging.

