Health officials report Indiana's first vaping-related death

Indiana health officials have confirmed the state's first vaping-related death.

The state health department says the death was due to severe lung injury linked to a history of e-cigarette use or “vaping.”

The Indiana State Department of Health is investigating 30 cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping. Eight of those have been confirmed.

In Wisconsin, Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) are urging residents to stop using vaping and e-cigarette products immediately.

Officials confirmed that 44 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized for severe lung disease and damage from vaping.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says more than 215 cases have been reported, with more under investigation.

