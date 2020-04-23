Health workers place 1,300 candles at Capitol to recognize number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Wisconsin healthcare workers placed over 1,300 candles at the Capitol Building Thursday night to recognize every person in Wisconsin who has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The candle protest/vigil at the Capitol Building Thursday evening (Source: WMTV)

The candlelight vigil/protest comes the day before hundreds are set to march at the Capitol to protest the extended 'Stay-at-Home' order, which closes non-essential businesses and schools and bans public gatherings.

According to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin DHS Thursday, there are 1,318 reported hospitalizations due to complications related to COVID-19 in our state.

However, the extension, which goes into affect on Friday, will offer more flexibility in what kinds of businesses and activities are allowed. CLICK HERE to learn what will be open under the order.

Watch video during Thursday's candle protest below: