Health workers stay at UW-Madison dorm as they fight coronavirus pandemic

UW-Madison is now using one of its dormitories as temporary housing for health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dejope Residence Hall on Elm Street is being prepared to house health workers at two major Madison health systems, UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter, spokespeople with both hospitals confirmed with NBC15 News on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in-person classes have already been canceled and most of the university's dorms have already been emptied for the remainder of the school year.

It is still unclear how many medical workers will be using Dejope Residence Hall as temporary housing.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 310 confirmed coronavirus cases in Dane County, with 11 deaths due to complications caused by the virus and over 5,600 tests administered, according to Dane County's COVID-19 dashboard.

