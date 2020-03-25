Healthcare worker in Juneau Co. tests positive for COVID-19

The Juneau County Health Department announced Wednesday that a healthcare worker has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health officials did not release any other information about the individual, outside of noting the patient is the first known case in the county.

JCHD's Health Office Amanda Dederich said her agency had been preparing for its first positive test and used the opportunity to remind people to wash their hands frequently and stay home whenever possible.

The health department along with Mile Bluff clinicians had identified the virus, it explained. They are currently trying to identify anyone who has been in close contact with patient and plan to follow up directly with them.

Mile Bluff’s CEO James O’Keefe said hospital officials understood the public's concern at the announcement and assured wanted to assure them that the health of our patients, residents, employees and community members is always our top priority.”