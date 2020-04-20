Healthcare workers say simple headband helps reduce ear irritation

A couple of small buttons is making a big difference for healthcare workers in Fitchburg. At the UnityPoint Meriter clinic, employees are often wearing surgical masks for hours on end. The elastic can rub and pull on your skin, causing irritation.

“After a couple of weeks of having to wear them constantly, the top of my ear just started to feel like the strap was cutting into (them),” said certified medical assistant Amanda Anderson. “And people were mentioning that on the back of their ears, it was really bothering them too so anytime we talked, anytime we moved, it rubbed on your ear,”

Anderson decided to put a plea for help on Facebook in an attempt to alleviate the discomfort. She came across a nifty headband with buttons sewn into it. The elastic on the mask wraps around the buttons, instead of a person’s ears. Anderson asked if anyone could make one for her.

“A friend dropped one off that night, so I had one for the next day at work,” said Anderson. “And I’m like oh, my gosh these are brilliant,”

But then more people began offering their services to make the headbands.

“And then everyone was just like ‘I can make some, I can make some’ so I have gotten about 50 of them out to other medical assistants and the scheduling staff some of our providers are wearing them,” said Anderson.

Anderson is grateful for this small act of kindness that has gone a long way.

“With all the stress of work and everything, it just brought tears to my eyes to see everyone just so willing to help,” she said. “And some people are still working from home and are still doing this on their spare time. It’s amazing, it’s so wonderful,”

Anderson and her colleagues are now ready to continue the fight against COVID-19 pain-free and with a little style.

"As a healthcare worker we just want to thank you guys for doing this for us," said Anderson