Heartwarming photo shows two Janesville students sharing a high five

A photo from a Janesville elementary school is warming hearts in our NBC15 newsroom! The photo shows two young boys giving each other a high five as they passed each other in the hallway at Harrison Elementary School.

“Just a reminder that not everything we teach kids comes from “the books”…Or shows up on a standardized test,” co-teacher Jodi Adler wrote on Facebook.

Aden is in second grade and is the boy on the right side of the photo. Brayden is in kindergarten and is on the left side of the photo. Sally Wolfe works in one of the classrooms with the boys and was able to capture the sweet moment on camera.

“Aden brings a smile to every staff members face each and every day here at Harrison! He recently even won the Hawk Hero award for positivity which sets such a good example for all of us in terms of overcoming and persevering!” Adler told NBC15 News. “Brayden has a giggle that is beyond contagious! He is such an inquisitive little guy and loves to hang out with his buddy Aden!”

Be like Aden and Brayson today and give someone you care about a high five!

