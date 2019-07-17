Heat Advisory starts Thursday

A Heat Advisory will go into effect Thursday for all of southern Wisconsin with the exception of Grant and Crawford County where an Excessive Heat Warning will reign. This will likely last into the day on Saturday as a dome of heat sits overhead. Heat index values will range from 105-115 degrees in the warning and 100-110 degrees in the advisory.

With temperatures and heat index values this hot, we will be in the "Extreme Caution" to "Danger: category for heat related illnesses. Be sure to take it easy in the days ahead and have a plan to stay cool.

Things you can do to help yourself include staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Limit sun exposure and if you are outside stay in the shade. Keep cool by finding air condition when possible. Dress for the heat with summer clothing. This means light weight and light colored material.

Track the heat from your phone. The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.