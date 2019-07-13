Heat and sunshine Saturday and Sunday

A sunny and hot weekend is expected with abundant sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Showers are possible, but not likely as strong high pressure has a firm grip on the Mid West. Temperatures will run in the upper 80’s with heat indices in the lower to middle 90’s. Our pattern will be very calm through the next few days. We are watching the remants of Barry as the storm passes off to our south. We are not expected to get any rainfall from the system, however, we’ll continue to monitor the track of system through the upcoming week.

Weather Impact Scale Friday: Green, No Impactful Weather Expected

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a passing storm.

HIGH: 87°

LOW: 74°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a passing storm.

HIGH: 88°

LOW: 73°

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated sprinkle.

HIGH: 88°

LOW: 71°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a passing shower.

HIGH: 87°

LOW: 72°

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and storms.

HIGH: 88°

