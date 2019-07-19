Heat indices close to 120°F in some locations

Dangerous heat is being felt across all of Wisconsin this afternoon as a dominant ridge of high pressure plagues the mid west. Temperatures in the middle 90's, coupled with dew points in the upper 70's, will create heat index values between 110°F-115° this afternoon.

Madison's 55 year old record of 97° set back in 1964, will be challenged today as temperatures will make a run for the middle 90's.

Make sure to know the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion today as we deal with this extreme heat.