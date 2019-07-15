Heat wave heads in our direction

While it has been warm the past couple of days, it's going to get downright hot by the end of the week. With temperatures heading into the 90s and heat index values exceeding 100, it will be dangerously hot at times heading through the weekend.

The worst of the conditions are expected to be Thursday-Sunday where afternoon highs will be into the lower and middle 90s. At their warmest, heat index values could approach 110 degrees. At these temperatures, heat related illnesses become possible. Along with that, extended periods of hot weather make it difficult to cool down.

The only relief to come will be isolated showers and storms dotting the region in the days ahead. While most places will remain dry, those who see storm activity can expect some gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Now is the time to make sure you area prepared for the expected heat. Have a way to stay cool and don't over exert yourself. Don't forget to check on the elderly, pets, and those without air conditioning as we move towards the weekend.

Check the heat index before you head outside. The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.