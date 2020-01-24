Heaviest round of snow Friday night

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Medium (Orange, 2 out of 4). Round of moderate to heavy snow is expected. Snowfall totals from Madison and points east will range from 2-5". Snowfall totals for places west of Madison will likely range from 1-3". Snowy/slushy roads could make traveling difficult at times.

Saturday's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Snow is likely before midday on Saturday, then there will be a slight chance of rain and snow through the afternoon. Snowfall accumulations will be less than a half inch. Slushy/wet roads could slow you down on Saturday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth Co., WI. This is where the heaviest snow will likely fall across southern Wisconsin.

The snow will continue to pile up! Moderate to heavy snow will develop from east to west across the area this evening and continue overnight. The snow will start to pick up in Madison between 7 and 9 p.m. Friday evening.

The moderate to heavy snow will continue overnight. This round is probably going to be the heaviest round of snow this week. The southeastern corner of the of the area will likely see this most snow. Parts of Rock Co. could see 3-5". Madison will likely see 2-4". Snowfall totals out west and closer to the Mississippi will see the least amount of snow. Snowfall totals west of Madison will be between 1-3" of snow. Snowy/slushy roads could traveling difficult. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.

The snow probably won't be as intense or as widespread when you wake up on Saturday, and our snow chances will go down throughout the day. Temperature-wise, Saturday is going to be mild. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 30s.

Saturday night will be cloudy with scattered snow flurries. Lows will be near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be mild and cloudy. Scattered snow flurries will continue throughout the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 30s.

The weather early next week also looks quiet. Other than snow flurries, no snow/rain is expected Monday through Tuesday. There might be a slight chance of light snow towards midweek.

Overall, next week looks mild. Expect highs in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.