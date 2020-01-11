Next Round of Snow: Heavy snowfall possible Saturday - Saturday night

The first round of winter weather is long gone. Now our eyes are focused on round two. The second round of accumulating snow will develop Saturday afternoon and continue through early Saturday night.

Here comes round 2⃣



Widespread moderate to heavy snow will develop this afternoon and continue this evening. The heaviest snow will likely develop from Madison and points east. This is where another 3-6"+ of snow will be possible.



TIMELINE:

Light snow showers and patchy areas of freezing drizzle will continue through midday on Saturday. The widespread snow won't start to develop until after lunchtime.

By 4 p.m. widespread snow will start to develop from south to north across the area. By 8 p.m., widespread moderate to heavy snow will be falling across most of the area, especially from Madison and points east. This is the area that will likely see the most snow through Sunday morning. Snow is still likely for places west of Madison, but it probably won't be as heavy. The moderate to heavy snow will likely move east of the area shortly after midnight.

Most of Sunday is going to be free of falling snow. A weak storm system will arrive late Sunday into Sunday night. This system will bring in a round of light snow.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

The storm track has shifted a little east Saturday morning. This means the heaviest axis of snow Saturday afternoon through Saturday night has shifted a little east as well.

The heaviest snow will likely develop from Madison to Milwaukee and everywhere in between. This is where an additional 3-6"+ of snow will be possible Saturday through Saturday night. Keep in mind, this on top of the snow that feel late Friday through Friday night.

There will likely be a sharp snowfall cute for places west of Madison. Places just west of Madison will likely see an additional 2-4"+ of snow. It's possible most places along the WI-IA border might not see much snow at all.

Another 3-6"+ of snow will be possible from Madison to Milwaukee and everywhere in between today - tonight. There will be a sharp snowfall cutoff for places west of Madison.



WINTER WX ADVISORY: Dane, Dodge & Green Co., WI



Dane, Dodge and Green Co., WI will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Jefferson, Rock and Walworth Co., WI will be under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Sunday. The most snow will likely fall across the warning area.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Expect slippery stretches on the main highways and interstates through Saturday afternoon. Secondary and neighborhood roads will likely remain snow covered and icy. The best time to travel on Saturday will be Saturday morning.

Traveling will become very difficult late this afternoon and evening. Roads will likely become snow covered again. Moderate to heavy falling snow could reduce driver's visibility. Plus, patchy blowing and drifting snow will be possible.

Expect snow coverage roads through Sunday morning, even though snow will not be falling.