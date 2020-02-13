Heavy police presence at Fitchburg apartment complex, responding for 'person check'

There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Fitchburg, where dispatchers say officers are responding to a call of a person check Thursday night.

Dane County Dispatch tells NBC15 News that at least four Fitchburg Police Department squad cars are parked and crime scene tape is raised at the parking lot of The New Fountains Apartments complex in the 5100 block of Anton Drive.

Fitchburg police also confirmed that officers are responding to the Speedway at Verona and Raymond roads in connection to the incident at the apartment complex.

Authorities could not be more specific about the incident.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 8 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC15 News as we have updates