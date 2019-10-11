Two found dead of gunshot wounds in Oshkosh

UPDATE:

Oshkosh police blocking a road as they investigate an incident early in the morning on Friday October 11, 2019.

Oshkosh Police say a man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds inside a home early Friday morning.

Police identified the victims as a 46-year-old Oshkosh woman and a 55-year-old Appleton man. No names were released.

The bodies were discovered inside a home in the 200 block of E. Tennessee Avenue.

The call came Thursday at 10:43 p.m. Police say they received information that gunshots had been heard in the area.

The Oshkosh Police SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the home.

Officers entered the home and found the man and woman dead. Police say the victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time. They describe it as an "isolated incident."

The 200 block of E. Tennessee Avenue has reopened to traffic.

Action 2 News will continue to update this breaking news story.

==================================================

UPDATE:

Oshkosh police are investigating after finding two people dead.

Officers say the responded to call about somebody using a weapon on the 200 Block of E. Tennessee Avenue about 10:45 Thursday night.

A man and a woman were found dead inside the home.

Police say the two knew each other. Their names have not been released and police have not said how they died.

Kate Mann, the Oshkosh police Public Affairs/Crime Prevention officer, tells Action 2 News that detectives and other specialized investigators are collecting evidence at the home.

Officers are calling it an isolated incident and say the public is not in danger.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

Action 2 News This Morning will have live updates on this story.

===

INITIAL STORY:

There's a heavy police presence on Oshkosh's north side early Friday morning.

An Action 2 News photojournalist saw officers working in the area of East New York and East Tennessee Avenues, just off of Main Street.

Officers had roads blocked and some were carrying rifles and wearing body armor.

Officers on scene wouldn't give any details about the situation.

Action 2 News This Morning will have updates on this story.