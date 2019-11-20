Heavy rain and wind develops Wednesday night

It's going to rain Thursday, and all I can say is thank goodness this isn't snow, otherwise we'd be talking about a foot of snow! A very potent upper-level feature is currently developing across the nations heartland. This area of low pressure will intensify greatly overnight tonight. As it makes the trek northward, it'll carry a plume of gulf moisture along with it. The onset of the precipitation will be around midnight tonight, with the heaviest rain occurring during the morning rush hour. Rainfall totals will be quite impressive, ranging from 0.75"-1.25" across our area.

After the system pulls away, cold air will plunge in behind it, bringing some chilly temperatures for Friday. Arctic high pressure will build in bringing sunshine for a prolonged period of time.

Looking long range, our next opportunity for any substantial precipitation won't be until next Tuesday, where the computer models are still deciphering whether it'll be rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix.