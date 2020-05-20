Heavy rain exacerbates Ozaukee County bluff erosion

Heavy rain earlier this week in Wisconsin flooded backyards and seeped into basements, but it's left one home in Ozaukee County teetering on a bluff along Lake Michigan.

A large chunk of the bluff along Lake Shore Road collapsed after days of unrelenting rain. County Supervisor Tom Grabow says there used to be 100 feet of frontage in the backyard of the home, but it's gone now.

WITI-TV reports erosion isn't limited to the home with the exposed foundation. Small sections of the bluff have failed up and down the Ozaukee County shoreline.

County Emergency Management Director Scott Ziegler says bluff erosion has been an issue for a number of years with some spots that are unsafe.

