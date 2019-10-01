Heavy rain, flooding possible Tuesday and Wednesday

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

Weather impact on Tuesday is Medium (2) because of the threat of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms.

A slow moving cold front will move across southern Wisconsin Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely with its passage. Some storms could reach severe levels with gusty wind and large hail possible late in the afternoon and overnight. Cooler air will settle in beginning Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week.

A flash flood watch is in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday for southern Wisconsin.