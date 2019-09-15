Threat of heavy rain has ended.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (1 out 4). Rain is no longer likely today. The potential for heavy rain capable of causing additional flooding problems has come to an end for southern Wisconsin. A stray shower is still possible this afternoon.

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (1 out 4). Areas of fog could develop during the overnight. There is the potential for areas of thick fog Monday morning.

The potential for additional heavy rain has come to an end for southern Wisconsin. The Flash Flood Watch has been canceled for all the counties in the area. Most of the area will see increasing sunshine this afternoon. This afternoon will be warm and muggy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few places could come close to 80 degrees. Even though it's not likely, a stray shower can't be ruled out this afternoon.

Tonight will be mild and muggy. Lows will be range from the upper 50s north of Madison to the low 60s south of Madison. With a clear sky and light wind, the ingredients will be there for areas of fog to develop overnight and into Monday morning. Thick fog will be possible.

The first half of the work week will be warm and muggy. Highs will be near 80 degrees Monday through Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday also look dry.

After today, our next chance of showers and storms will come Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. More showers and storms will be possible towards the end of the work week and into next week as well. Luckily, next week does not look nearly as wet as this past week.

Highs towards the end of the work week will still be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and overnight lows will be in the 60s.