Heavy rain moves in tonight

Sunny skies in the forecast today with a spot shower chance this afternoon, especially south of Dane County. Increasing clouds will overspread the viewing area tonight as a low pressure system with an associated cold front drifts into our area. Rain will commence between 4-6 a.m. with the heaviest rain around day break. Showers will end by 10 a.m. Rain totals will approach 0.50" of an inch with locally higher totals possible.Some strong to severe storms are possible across southwestern portions of the state. Winds in excess of 58 mph and 1" hail are possible. Sunday afternoon the weather will turn nice with showers ending and a few peeks of sun!