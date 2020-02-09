Heavy snow will impact the area Sunday

Sunday's Weather Impact Scale: High (Red, 3 out of 4). Widespread moderate to heavy snow will fall this morning through the mid to late afternoon hours. The heaviest snow will fall north of Madison and I-94. This is where 5-10" of snow will be possible. Madison will likely see between 3-6" of snow. Places closer to the WI-IL border will between 2-4". Falling snow and snowy roads will make traveling very difficult today.

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6PM: Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, Richland, Sauk and Vernon Co., WI.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6PM Sunday: Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa and Lafayette Co., WI.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 9PM Sunday: Dodge, Jefferson and Rock Co., WI.

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: None. Despite the snow ending, roads will likely remain snowy and slick, especially the secondary roads.

Today is going to be a SNOW day for southern Wisconsin. Widespread moderate to heavy snow will continue to develop from west to east across the area this morning. With higher snowfall rates possible and temperatures well below freezing, it probably won't take long for roads to become snowy and slick. Traveling will be difficult for most of the area today.

The widespread moderate to heavy snow will taper off from west to east this afternoon. Most of the accumulating snow will be east of the area by 4 p.m.

Heaviest snow will fall across the northern half of the area today, mainly places north of Madison. This is the area where a WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect and where 5-10" of snow will likely fall. Madison will likely see between 3-6" of snow. Snowfall totals will not be as high for places closer to the WI-IL border. This is where 2-4"+ of snow is expected.

Temperature-wise, today isn't going to be too bad. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Expect a southeast wind this morning and then a northwest wind this afternoon at 10-15 mph.

The scattered snow showers left over this evening will move out before 10 p.m. tonight. The snow will end and the sky will start to clear overnight. Lows will be in the teens from Madison and points south and single-digit temperatures are expected north of Madison.

The start of next week looks sunny and seasonably cold. Highs on Monday will be near 30 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies will be back on Tuesday.

More snow will be possible Wednesday into Thursday. A shot of cold air will arrive before Valentine's Day. Lows Thursday night into Friday morning will near zero. Highs on Friday might only be in the teens.