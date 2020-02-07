Heavy snowfall possible Sunday

Get your snow shovels and blowers ready – a strong storm system will bring in a round of accumulating snow on Sunday.

TIMING

Widespread snow will start to develop from west to east across the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow will start to develop east of the Mississippi River between 5-7 a.m. Snow could start to fall in Madison between 6-8 a.m.

Widespread moderate snow will likely be falling across the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The snow will taper off from west to east across the area Sunday evening. Freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow as the storm system pulls away Sunday evening into Sunday night.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

Places west and north of Madison will likely see the most snow. Parts of central Wisconsin could see 4-8” of snow.

Madison will likely record 3-5” of snow.

The southeastern corner of the area will likely see the least amount of snow. This is where 2-4” of snow will be possible.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Falling snow and snow/slushy roads will likely make traveling difficult on Sunday. Burst of heavy snow could reduce driver’s visibility.

Many people will likely have to cancel their late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon plans.