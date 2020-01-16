Heavy snowfall possible for parts of the area late Friday through Saturday

Here comes more snow! The next round of accumulating snow is still on track to impact southern Wisconsin late Friday through Saturday.

TIMELINE:

Snow will increase from west to east across the area Friday afternoon and continue through Friday night. There is still the potential freezing rain and sleet could start to mix in late Friday night into Saturday, especially for places close to the WI-IL. Most of the snow will start to move out of the area Saturday afternoon.

Here comes more SN❄️W!!! ��️⛄️☃️



Our next round of accumulating snow will start Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday morning.



The heaviest snow will likely fall across the northern half of the area. Widespread snowfall totals will be between 3-6". pic.twitter.com/4rdP2dnMmj — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 16, 2020

Snow start times Friday:

Snow will start to develop between 2-4 p.m. for Prairie Du Chien, La Cross, Richland Center, Lone Rock, Mineral Point and Camp Douglas.

Snow will start to develop between 4-6 p.m. for Madison, Wisconsin Dells, Baraboo, Monroe, Janesville, Watertown and Beaver Dam.

Keep in mind, these times could change a little by Friday morning.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

Heavy snowfall will be possible for parts of the area late Friday through Saturday. The heaviest snow will likely fall across the northern part of the area: Viroqua, Baraboo, Camp Douglas and Montello. This is where 3-6"+ of snow will be possible.

Madison will likely see 3-5" of snow during this time.

Here comes the SN❄️W... Our next round of accumulating snow is still on track to impact the area late Friday - Saturday.



Heavy snowfall is possible. If a wintry mix develops Friday night - Saturday, snowfall totals will likely be lower near the WI-IL border. pic.twitter.com/lJSBoJNduK — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 16, 2020

Snowfall totals across the WI-IL will be between 2-4" of snow. This is the area where a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet could develop, which could lower snowfall totals. If all snow continues, snowfall totals across this area could go up.

Keep in mind, the exact strength and track of the storm system will determine the precipitation type and snowfall totals. These numbers could change before Friday night.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Travel impacts should be expected Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Traveling could become very difficult. especially Friday night through Saturday morning.

This system is also going to be a wind machine. Expect gusty southeast winds at 15-25 mph late Friday into Friday night. The wind will be more westerly on Saturday. Expect a west wind at 20-25 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will be possible at times.

Here's an early �� at #MLKDayWeekend ⬇️



Long Weekend Weather Highlights



Saturday: Snow & wintry mix tapers off. Expect gusty west winds and falling temps.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold.



Monday: Sunny and cold. pic.twitter.com/Y7BUPhp03F — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 16, 2020

Much colder air will follow the snow into the area. Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s by Saturday afternoon. The rest of the weekend looks cold. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the teens.