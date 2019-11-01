Heck yes! Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is Napoleon Dynamite's Uncle Rico for Halloween

"Back in '82, I used to be able to toss a pigskin a quarter of a mile."

Real life football hero, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, dressed up as Napoleon Dynamite's Uncle Rico for Halloween. In a couples costume win, Danica Patrick dressed up as Napoleon's friend Deb.

Danica posted the Halloween photo on her Instagram. She nails Deb's fanny pack and side ponytail from the 2004 hit movie.

Rodgers looks like he's about to go out and sell some nylon polymer bowls to people in the neighborhood.

The Instagram post says Bryan Bulaga and his wife Abbie dressed up as Aaron and Danica.

Tight end Jimmy Graham dressed up as New York Yankee Aaron Judge and Packers athletic trainer Nate Weir dressed up as Jose Altruve of the Astros in a nod to the tall and short of the ALCS. They won the costume contest.