Helicopter air saw to trim trees in Oconto County

As cleanup from storms last month continues on the ground, work from the air will begin Wednesday.

A helicopter and heavy-duty air saw will be used to trim trees along a 69,000-volt transmission line in Oconto County.

Crews will use an aerial power saw with rotary blades, suspended from a helicopter on a 90-foot boom across 14 miles between the Mountain Substation to the High Falls Hydro Substation.

“It takes just a few hours for an aerial saw to complete what typically takes ground crews several days to accomplish,” said Daniel Horton, ATC senior vegetation management specialist. “However, the aerial work is weather-dependent so the duration of the work could fluctuate.”

Landowners near the transmission lines have been notified by mail.

In the interest of safety, officials ask residents to avoid the areas where the aerial tree trimming is taking place.