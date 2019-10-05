Help Madison Dryhootch replace veteran passenger van at annual benefit

Madison Dryhootch is hosting its annual fundraising benefit to raise money for a new passenger van. This van is used to provide veterans an average of 190 rides per month to medical appointments, food pantries, and job interviews.

The event will be on Saturday, October 5 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.

It includes free admission, food, live music, a silent auction and raffles.

