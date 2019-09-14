Help fund Pregnancy Helpline’s Diaper Bank at DiaperDash

The fifth annual DiaperDash is a 5K run or two mile walk that raises funds and awareness for the need for diapers.

The Pregnancy Helpline is a non-profit organization which supports families in the Madison area.

On Saturday, September 21st help support the Diaper Bank at DiaperDash, a family-friendly 5K run or two mile walk.

It will take place at McKee Farms Park with check-in and diaper collection starting at 8:00M.

To learn more about the dash and to register or donate, click here.