Help fund Type 1 diabetes research at the JDRF One Walk

On Sunday, September 15 join hundreds of other walkers on a two mile walk to raise money to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults suddenly. According to JDRF, It has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle—and it's serious and stressful to manage. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D and there is currently no cure.

Issac Busch was diagnosed when he was four years old. He bravely shared his story with NBC15's Gabriella Rusk on the Weekend Morning Show.

Check-in for the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 11 a.m. To register or donate, head over to this website.

